Hues there? Colourful concoction of Selkirk golfers contests Captain’s Prizes

An even more colourful than usual band of Selkirk club golfers took to The Hill last Saturday to compete for the Captain’s Prizes.

The best score of the day came from Donald Ballantyne and the best net score from Scott Galloway. Results:

Division A (handicap up to 9) – 1 S. Galloway net 67, 2 L. McAllister 68, 3 S. MacDonald 70. Scratch, R. D. Ballantyne 71.

Division B (handicap 10-15) – 1 G. Beggs net 68, 2 E. Middlemas 68, 3 M. Brass 69. Scratch, P. Henderson 84.

Division C (handicap 16 plus) – 1 D. Brugnoni net 73, 2 A. Brown 74.

Nearest the hole prizes were won by D. Smith, R. L. Pow and C. Finlay.

The ‘Straightest Driver’ was A. Pickersgill and the ‘Busiest Golfer’ was I. Wilkie.

With a field of 43 contestants, it was a good day with warm and sunny weather but with strong winds.

A total of £75 was raised for the ‘Captain’s Bunker Fund’, with donations gratefully received from various members, and £25 being donated by the captain for players wearing a pink item of clothing.

Selkirk Golf Club was grateful to all the sponsors and particularly to captain Jackson Cockburn.