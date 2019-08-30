Hosts Jed and Gala trio among the victors in championship finals

Last weekend, Jedburgh Bowling Club was the venue for the Borders Championship Finals, featuring teams from all across the south of Scotland.

Clubs had to negotiate quite a demanding route to reach finals day, with each club team having to play three matches just to qualify for the competition.

Triples were won by Steven Hardie, David Hancock and Gary Thorburn of Gala Waverley Bowling Club (picture by Bill McBurnie).

There were numerous categories in a very busy day of compeittion and, among those snapped by photographer Bill McBurnie were the four-player winners, from home club Jedburgh, which took the prize for the first time since 1978. THe rink was composed of Grant Robson, John Taylor, Greg Nagle (skip) and Steven Fisher.

