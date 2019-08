A full entry of 24 squads took part in the Invitation Triples tournament at Abbotsford Bowling Club on Saturday.

The final was an all-Abbotsford affair, with (pictured from left) Keith Campbell, Scott Thomson and David Ormiston holding off the challenge from Kirsty Ormiston, Cameron Beatt and Robbie Johnston to lift the trophy.

Beaten semi-finalists were Gary Blues, Neil Melrose and Robert Campbell Jnr from Dalkeith, and the Abbotsford triple of Tommy Mann Jnr, Colin Hancock and Gordon Bowers.