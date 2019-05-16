Horses for courses as students tour Borders

Equine Studies students got a chance to learn straight from the horse’s mouth on a study tour of the Scottish Borders.

Seven HND students from SRUC’s Oatridge campus in West Lothian visited Floors Castle Stud in Kelso, the Borders Donkey Sanctuary in St Boswells and the James Ewart Racing yard near Langholm, as part of the two-day trip.

The tour also took in Geoff and Elspeth Adams’ pre-training yard at Rhymer’s Ha, near Melrose, where horses are prepared for going into training at a racing yard, as well as Kevin Jardine’s business, which rehabilitates and rehomes race horses at Solwaybank Farm, near Canonbie, and foxhounds at the Buccleuch Hunt.

Equine lecturer Gillian Turnbull said: “The aim of the study tour is to let students see how various different types of yard in the industry function, some of which tie in with the units they have learned about on the course.”

Student Emily Stewart said: “The trip was really interesting. It showed how much work there is to do with horses in Scotland.” SRUC offers a range of Equine and Horse Care courses, from National Certificate to HND level, at Oatridge.