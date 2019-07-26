Hill race ‘peaks’ interest of Peebles hotel

A new initiative, the Scottish Borders Hill Race Weekend, with three races on three consecutive days, is fast approaching – and has received support from the Glentress Hotel, near Peebles.

With the established 6km Cademuir Rollercoaster in Peebles and the 11km-Philiphaugh Hill Race in Selkirk this year falling on the same weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11, respectively, the race organisers, Moorfoot Runners and Selkirk Fund Runners, have joined forces to promote the Scottish Borders Hill Race Weekend.

And adding to the attraction, and the challenge, is a brand-new short uphill-only race, the Meigle Mile Hill Race, on the evening of Friday, August 9 in Galashiels, organised by Gala Harriers.

So, there are three races – short, medium and long – on three successive days over one weekend in the beautiful Borders hills, each within easy reach and with junior race options too.

Cumulative times for those brave enough to take on the challenge of all three races will determine who is crowned King and Queen of the Borders Hills.

Alex Nisbet, of the Glentress Hotel said: “I know from my own former running experience, which includes the Rollercoaster, what a wonderful environment we have here in the Scottish Borders for hill running.

“Fantastic routes, beautiful scenery and a friendly welcome await those who give it a try.

“So we are pleased to help by sponsoring awards for the King and Queen of the Borders Hills for whoever has the fastest cumulative time across all three races.”

Further information on each of the three races is available through the respective organisers – Gala Harriers, Moorfoot Runners and Selkirk Fund Runners.