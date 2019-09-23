Highland 34-18 Gala: Poor second half costs visitors

Gala travelled to Inverness to take on one of the early National 1 League leaders, Highland at their new clubhouse and 3G pitch at Canal Park but they left empty handed after a 34-18 defeat.

With the weather gods smiling on Inverness, it was all set for a good game of rugby and so it turned out.

The first 10 minutes saw neither team able to take points off the other until Highland were awarded a penalty following a yellow card incident against Gala’s John Watson.

As a result of the lineout and forward drive from the penalty, Highland’s prop scored. The try was not converted.

Two minutes later, with Gala still down to 14 men, a good passage of play resulted in John Frew going over for a try, which was also not converted. Sustained Gala pressure in the second quarter resulted in the award of two penalties in kickable positions and at 24 minutes and 28 minutes Gregor Mein converted both.

Highland got back into the game and following a second yellow card against Gala on 39 minutes, against John Frew, Highland scored through their winger Connor Ross. Again the try remained unconverted and the half time score was Highland 10 Gala 11.

The second half started very poorly for Gala with a kick going straight into the hands of Highland’s full back who evaded three tackles down the touchline to score under the posts. The try was converted making the score 18-11.

Gala’s dip in performance in the second half continued with Highland scoring another try, their bonus point, on 60 minutes, which was converted. They were then awarded a penalty on 74 minutes which they converted taking the score to Highland 27 Gala 11.

Gala did get back into the game in the last 10 minutes scoring a try through Terry Logan after some sustained pressure. The try was converted taking the score to 27-18.

Gala continued to press for a further try to claim a possible bonus point, or two, but were ultimately undone by a last minute try from Highland taking the final score to Highland 34 – Gala 18.