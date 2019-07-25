High-grade line-up for Langholm Games

A year back, Edinburgh’s Allan Hamilton gave a capital show in winning the Langholm Games 90 metres handicap.

Tomorrow (Friday), Hamilton returns to the Borders to defend his title in an eight-heat event.

Competing from the scratch mark, Hamilton is poised to run in the opening heat, which also includes Peebles Beltane Sports sprint winner Ryan Elliot of Hawick (6m).

Also going from scratch is Cameron Tindle of TLJT and Greg Kelly of East Kilbride.

Despite being pinned well back in the handicap, this trio nevertheless is liable to impress.

Narrowly beaten in the final of the recent St Ronans Games 100 metres handicap,

TLJT’s Nina Cessford (22m) has all the makings of showing up well again.

Other Border athletes set to be in action on the Castleholm track sprint include Brodie Cowan (18m), Mhairi Henderson (23m), Eilidh Murray (23m), Scott Tindle (7m), Josh Abbot (7.5m), Gordon Armstrong (5.5m), Douglas Young (3.5m), Kyle Amos (7m), Corey Wilson (9.5m) and Craig Bruce (7.5m).

Langholm’s own Ryan Milligan (50m) will have the home crowd well and truly behind him in the 1600 metres handicap.

Rory Anderson (30m), Colin Welsh (55m), Wayne McIntosh (125m) and Sarah Ross (360m) are among the Borderers in this one.

A full programme of youths’ and senior races completes the Langholm bill.