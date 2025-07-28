Hawick runners win three of six senior races at 2025’s Langholm Border Games

Sean Linton finished first over 1,600m at the Dumfries and Galloway games, with Mark Young and Daniel Paxton doing likewise over half that distance and an eighth respectively.

Linton’s winning time, from a mark of 125m, was four minutes and 31.01 seconds, with Kelso’s Matthew Fleming second and Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford third, from 275m and 170m respectively.

Young clocked 1:57.66, from a 50m mark, over 800m, with second and third places also going to Fleming and Whiteford, from 130m and 100m.

Paxton’s winning time in the 200m open was 23.34 seconds, from a mark of 22m, with fellow Hawick runner David Lauder as runner-up, from 30m, and Selkirk’s Colin Bruce third, from 35m.

Linton’s win was his second of this season, having also come out on top over 800m at the preceding Saturday’s Innerleithen games, and the same went for Paxton, winner of the 90m sprint at Earlston’s at the end of May.

Fleming’s son Matty followed up winning the 1,600m open at Innerleithen and the 800m at Selkirk on Saturday, June 14, by placing first over 400m in 51.28 seconds, from a mark of 43m. Paxton was runner-up, from 44m, with Hawick’s Robbie Welsh third, from 17m.

Rosyth’s Jack Beattie won Langholm’s 90m open in 9.54 seconds, handicapped at 20m, earning the day’s biggest prize of £1,050 and the Sarah Turner Memorial Challenge Trophy, with Jedburgh’s Zoe Blair second, from 19.5m, and Berwick’s Scott Tindle and his Tweed Leader Jed Track clubmate Danny Allison joint-third, from 5.75m and 10.75m.

A 90m scratch race was won by Edinburgh’s Allan Hamilton for the second year on the spin in 10.02 seconds, with Kelso’s Douglas Young second and Tindle third.

Hamilton also won at high jump, for the fourth year running, clearing 1.7m.

Six youth races were run at the Castleholm too, with Jedburgh’s Ava Page and West Lothian’s Hannah Knowles winning over 90m, Jedburgh’s Joe McDade and Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder over 200m and Hawick’s Callan Michie and Alfie Walker over 800m and 1,600m.

Page’s winning time was 10.05 seconds, from a 17m mark, with Langholm’s Ellie Couperthwaite and Jedburgh’s Angus Burt second from 26m and third from 28m.

Knowles clocked 10.43 seconds, from 23m, for her win, with Jedburgh’s Ella McGovern second, from 27m, and Kelso’s Ben Nairn third, from 8m.

A time of 24.25 seconds, from a mark of 46m, earned McDade’s first place, with Kelso’s Iona Douglas and Reece Jackson second and third, from 64m and 42m.

Lauder won his race in 24.07 seconds, from a 24m mark, with Nairn second, from 20m, and McGovern third, from 56m.

Michie’s half-mile winning time was 1:58.65, from 235m, with Hawick’s Freya Walker and Kelso’s Leo Tait second from 240m and third from 70m.

Walker, handicapped at 210m, clocked 4:35.64 for victory in the youths’ mile race, with fellow Hawick runner Greg Watson, second, from 120m, and Kelso’s Oliver Hastie third, going from scratch.

Langholm’s games were the second to last of the current season, with only round eight at Morebattle to go and that’s on Saturday, August 9.

There’ll be five senior races at Morebattle – over 110m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,600m – and eight junior ones, including a relay.

