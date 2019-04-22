Hawick pair resist temptation of Super 6

Hawick RFC announced last week that two of their most prominent players this season, captain/prop forward Shawn Muir and centre Andrew Mitchell, had turned down offers to join the Super 6 league next season, in favour of staying at Mansfield Park.

Both have cited personal reasons, as well as a strong bond with the Robbie Dyes, behind their reasons for not joining the Super 6 structure, which is due to come into effect in 2019-20.

Shawn Muir (library image)

Hawick finished second from bottom in the 2018-19 Tennent’s Premiership campaign but will be part of the ‘new look’ Premiership next season. Both Mitchell and Muir made a significant contribution to the Greens’ efforts this term and were frequently among their points scorers.

Hawick’s director of rugby, Garry Douglas, told the Offside Line rugby website that the players had displayed serious loyalty to their town, coaches, club and team mates by passing up lucrative offers from Super 6 franchises.

Their decision to stay could help Hawick retain the nucleus of its squad for next season, added Douglas, which would enable the Greens to lay solid foundations for the forthcoming campaign.