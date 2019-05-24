Hawick celebrate success of Hogg and Graham

Two of the most exhilarating Scottish rugby internationalists on the current scene are set to be acknowledged by their former club, Hawick RFC.

The Robbie Dyes are serving up a special lunch on Sunday, June 2, to honour Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham – two former Greens who have both since joined the professional ranks and made a massive impression on the Scotland team, in their own individual ways.

Darcy Graham scores his first try Scotland. against Wales, in this year's Guinness SIx Nations at BT Murrayfield (picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Hogg (26) is Hawick’s most capped former player at international level, while Graham (21) is the most recent.

The event is at the Mansfield Park clubrooms, beginning at 1pm and consisting of a three-course lunch, with a welcome drink, with tickets costing £40 each (enquiries to the club).

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is the special guest, while entertainment will be provided by Scott Glynn, presided over by master of ceremonies Rory Bannerman.

Hawick RFC president John Thorburn said the occasion was a celebration of two very fine former Mansfield Park players and the club was looking forward to it.

“The thinking behind it was they are both current internationals and both very much local boys as well,” he added.

Winger Darcy Graham, who plays with Edinburgh Rugby, enjoyed a phenomenal Guinness Six Nations campaign this year, even though Scotland managed to win only one match in the series, and engendered huge pride at Hawick as the latest ex-player to join the international ranks.

Having made his Scotland debut as a replacement against Wales in Cardiff in the Doddie Weir Cup last November, he appeared against France in this year’s Guinness Six Nations and went on to earn his first start – and score his first try – in the tournament’s fourth round against Wales.

He then bagged two tries in that astonishing concluding game in March against England at Twickenham, in which the Scots came back from 31-0 down to draw 38-38.

Full-back Stuart Hogg has won 67 caps for Scotland since his debut, also as a replacement against Wales, in 2012, and has become renowned for his scintillating attacking style, picking up numerous awards along the way. He has scored 19 tries and 107 points for Scotland and also appeared for the British and Irish Lions.

Afer spells with Hawick Wanderers, Hawick and Heriot’s, Hogg joined the professional circuit with Glasgow Warriors. After eight years at Scotstoun, he is set to join Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership at the start of the new season.