Harriers support Border events on their doorstep

The annual running of the Earlston White Hill (for juniors) and Black Hill (for seniors) races saw a large contingent of Gala Harriers taking part in both events.

On a beautiful evening for running, there was plenty of effort and smiles on show.

There was also podium success for the Gala team in both races, with Ewan Christie, Cameron Rankine and Isla Paterson filling the podium for the White Hill race, although there was superb running from all junior Harriers involved.

In the Black Hill race, Graeme Murdoch came home second overall (1st MV40) and Katy Barden ran strongly for second female, with Sara Green close behind in third.

These Harriers were joined by a large group of teammates who ran hard and thoroughly enjoyed this scenic and well-organised event.