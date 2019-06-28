Great sporting spirit in Borders tennis contest

Over 60 matches took place over the course of a Senior Confined Tennis tournament, staged earlier this month by Tennis Borders.

More than 40 members from eight Borders clubs were involved. A spokesman said the weather some of the time was “almost Arctic” but this didn’t deter players from competing very hard all week.

Finalsits in the mixed doubles for over-55s were Andrew Plenderleith and Susan Smith (Duns TC), plus Hilary Jackson and William Fleming (Melrose Waverley TC).

Five of the finals were so close that match tie-break deciders were played, with three ending 10-8. Nine earlier matches also went to tie-breaks, with some finishing even closer at 15-13 and 14-12.

The women’s singles final, between St Boswells LTC pair Claire Townsend and Toni Lemmon,was so close that their two sets lasted an hour and 50 minutes – normally, a set lasts about 30 minutes.

Special congratulations were extended to Brenda and Brian Lumley (Melrose Waverley TC) whose 10-8 last tie-break set meant they won the 70+ Mixed Doubles title for the fifth consecutive year.

The committee expressed its thanks to the Kelso club and its members for the use of their facilities, and St Boswells club for the use of its courts.

Thanks were conveyed to Christine Lawrie for refereeing and concluding the event in time, and to Susan Smith for all the secretarial work. “But, mostly, all players are thanked for entering, for playing so competitively and sportingly, even when losing, and for their fortitude in the testing cold, wind and rain on the first four days,” added the spokesman.

Results (C = Consolation/Plate event for first match losers; 1 = winner, 2 = runner-up):

70+ Mixed Doubles – 1 Brian Lumley and Brenda Lumley (Melrose Waverley TC), 2 Charles Strang and Helene Williamson (St Boswells LTC/Selkirk TC).

70+ Men’s Doubles – 1 Michael Green and Charles Strang (Melrose Waverley TC/St Boswells LTC), 2 Philip Dixon and Brian Lumley (Duns LTC/Melrose Waverley TC).

55+ Mixed Doubles – 1 William Fleming and Hilary Jackson (Melrose Waverley TC), 2 Andrew Plenderleith and Susan Smith (Duns LTC); C1 James Collin and Judith Dixon (Duns LTC), C2 Mike Turner and Elizabeth Dixon (Melrose Waverley TC/Duns LTC).

55+ Women’s Doubles – 1 Christine Jackson and Susan Smith (Duns LTC), 2 Barbara Archer and Maggie Stewart (Kelso Orchard TC); C1 Kerstin Cameron and Vivien Waddell (Kelso Orchard TC), C2 Elizabeth Dixon and Judith Dixon (Duns LTC). 55+ Men’s Doubles – 1 Andrew Plenderleith and Mike Turner (Duns LTC/Melrose Waverley TC), 2 William Fleming and Charles Strang (Melrose Waverley TC/St Boswells LTC).

40+ Mixed Doubles – 1 Mike Turner and Juliet Smith (Melrose Waverley TC/Peebles TC), 2 William Fleming and Hilary Jackson (Melrose Waverley TC); C1 Glen Gordon andAlison Moore (Melrose Waverley TC), C2 Nick Rodwell and Lesley Thomas (Kelso Orchard TC).

40+ Women’s Doubles – 1 Lisa Campbell and Juliet Smith (Peebles TC), 2 Susan Lawrence and Lesley Thomas (Kelso Orchard TC); C1 Barbara Archer and Maggie Stewart (Kelso Orchard TC), C2 Alison Moore and Lesley Watters (Melrose Waverley TC).

40+ Men’s Doubles – 1 Ian Ballard and Andrew Plenderleith (Duns LTC), 2 Glen Gordon and John Reid (Melrose Waverley TC); C1 William Fleming and Mike Turner (Melrose Waverley TC), C2 Charles Strang and Campbell Fraser (St Boswells LTC).

40+ Women’s Singles – 1 Claire Townsend (St Boswells LTC), 2 Toni Lemmon (St Boswells LTC); C1 Kerstin Cameron (Kelso Orchard TC), C2 Alison Moore (Melrose Waverley TC).

40+ Men’s Singles – 1 Glen Gordon (Melrose Waverley TC), 2 Colin Green (Earlston LTC); C1 Mike Turner Melrose (Waverley TC), C2 James Collin (Duns LTC).