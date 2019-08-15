Golf in the gulf for Gala’s Jack

Galashiels teenager Jack McDonald has earned himself a trip to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The winners of each of the four categories – boys’ under 16, 18 and 21, and girls’ under 21 – progress to the European Final at the AlA in Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

Jack won the under-18 age group by a total of 12 shots, with scores of three over, four under and three under, to secure his Persian Gulf trip.

His total for the three rounds was four under, which meant he was the overall winner of the championship.

Jack heads off for five days in Dubai, where he’ll have the chance to meet Sir Nick Faldo.

The grand final is held over three days, where all the winners of each age group from across Europe compete.