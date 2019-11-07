Golden display at cross country by Moorfoot squad

Moorfoot Runners Elena Lee , Abbie Little and Gracie Linton.

Racing over two miles on a saturated two-lap course at Gore Glen Playing Fields, Elena Lee was on top form in taking individual bronze in a time of 13.38.

Having run shoulder to shoulder with her for most of the race, Abbie Little couldn’t quite match Elena’s strong finish but she kept on well for fourth in 13.53.

With three to count for the team awards, it looked to be a very close contest between Moorfoot and Harmeny AC, who had the individual winner in their ranks.

But Moorfoot’s Gracie Linton finished strongly to finish 11th in 14.29, overtaking Harmeny’s third counter with 100m to go and thus securing the team gold.

The Moorfoot girls enjoyed good support from Ava Mooney who, despite a second-lap stitch, rallied well to finish 14th in 14.34.

Molly Nethercot was one place off a top-half finish, coming home in 15.16 for 20th place.