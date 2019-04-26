Galashiels staging free ‘come and try’ bowls event

Galashiels Bowling Club is staging a special free attraction tomorrow (Saturday) to promote the sport locally and maybe encourage some new enthusiasts to take up the game.

Anyone who is looking to learn and play a new sport for the whole family to enjoy is welcome along at Scott Crescent from 2pm.

One week on from the offical opening of the green for 2019, Gala BC is encouraging existing members to invite someone along, but also members of the public to bring the whole family to fnd out more about the sport.

There will be some bowling fun and games to introduce the game, including target bowls , indoor inflatables and an ice cream van in attendance. Weather provisions have been made.

The bowls action at Gala is complemented by lots of social events throughout the year. On the last Friday of every month – including today – there is cash prize bingo with over £300 potentially to be given out.

A spokesman added: “At Gala Bowling Club, you will always receive a first-class welcome and we cater for all abilities, from novice to professional, and from serious to casual players.

“Bowls is inclusive to all and we have lots of opportunities, from league/competitions to the many social events we have throughout the year, to get involved.”