Galashiels club hosts open junior singles event

Gala Bowling Club enjoyed “a fantastic day” at its Open Junior Singles 2019, with a great turnout of 30 youngsters taking part.

The club’s Daniel Porter said: “This is good see for the sport.

“Well done to all players coming along and we hope you all enjoyed the day at Gala Bowling Club.”

The winners were as follows:

Junior semi-finalists – Fraser Clyne (Wilton), Sean Easson (Abbotsford).

Junior runner-up – Cameron Beatt (Abbotsford).

Junior Champion – Kyle McLennan (St Ronans).

Mini winners – Kori Duff (Gala), Mia Stewart (Gala).

Mini semi-finalists – Finn Brown (Wilton), Callum Howson (Wilton).

Mini runner-up – Leo Brown (Wilton).

Mini Champion – Lewis Thom (Ormiston).

The club extended thanks to event sponsor A&A Doyle Ltd, funeral directors, and to DC Sportz for providing some bowling prizes, as well as all club members, bowling clubs, volunteers and guests for help and support to make it a successful day.

“Hope to see as many of you again next year and remember – keep bowling,” added Daniel.