Gala YM turn on the style in dying minutes of derby

Gala YM 45, Earlston 22

YM were ahead in less than one minute when a clearance kick by Earlston was charged down by Ben Gill and he gathered to score at the posts. Billy Brownlee converted.

A few minutes later, quick handling by the YM backs sent Steven Patterson over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Play bounced about from end to end and, after several phases on the YM line , Earlston forced over for an unconverted try.

Play continued in the same vein until, just before half time, Billy Brownlee kicked a penalty goal for a 15-5 lead.

YM quickly increased their lead with a fine move putting Ben Gill in at the corner for his second try, which was unconverted and YM were three scores in front.

Earlston were not going to let YM going for a try bonus and slick handling saw them score another unconverted try.

Earlston had their tails up and constant pressure gave them a third unconverted try.

They went for their bonus point try and got it under the bar, while the conversion put them two points in front.

This shocked YM into action with 10 minutes left and, twice, Billy Brownlee kicked penalty goals to established a four point lead.

YM went for the bonus point try and Steven Patterson scored a great try, to which Billy Brownlee added the extras.

Ben Gill scored a fine solo try to get his hat-trick and YM were home and dry. Right on time, YM got a sixth try to give Steven Patterson his hat-trick and Billy Brownlee converted.

YM had joint men of the match, with Dean Gilchrist and Jason Graham getting the award.

This weekend, YM are away to Queensferry while Earlston host Liberton.