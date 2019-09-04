Gala YM make excellent start

Gala YM’s first game of the season was at Netherdale on Saturday against Queensferry in Pool 1 of the East Bowl.

And, in an entertaining game of eight tries , YM ran out comfortable winners.

The game was played in a howling gale and YM had it in their faces from the kick-off.

Nethertheless, they threw everything at the visitors straight away and scored their first try in just two minutes.

Stealing the ball at the kick-off, they took play to the Queensferry line and quick ball from the ruck sent stand-off Billy Brownlee racing in under the bar for the try,which Adam Williams converted.

YM kept in the ascendancy and twice should have scored but the last pass went astray.

Queensferry gradually got into the match, using the wind to peg YM back into their 22.

On the half hour, their heavier pack pushed over for a converted try to tie the scores.

Just before the break, Queensferry forced their way over in the corner for an unconverted try and the teams turned round with YM down 7-12.

Straight from the second half kick-off, Jason Graham broke away and sent Shane Kellett away on a 50-metre run, beating several tacklers to score in the corner, and Adam Williams converted from the touchline to put YM two points in front.

YM kept up the pressure and pinned the visitors on their own line. After several phases, they pushed them over the line for Declan Broatch to get their third try. Adam Williams added the extras.

Queensferry had a purple patch for a spell and they used their heavy forwards to squeeze over in the corner for an unconverted try to cut YM’s lead to four points.

YM were having none of that and scored a solo try when Jason Graham stole the ball at a breakdown and raced away for YM’s fourth score.

Once again, Adam Williams judged the wind perfectly to add the conversion.

YM were well on top in the closing stages and, from a five-metre line, a neat move by the backs sent Billy Brownlee in under the bar for his second try. Adam Williams kept his kicking record by converting his fifth try.

Overall, it was a good start, with the scrums and lineouts working well and some cracking tackling. Shane Kellett was the man of the match. This week, YM are away to Edinburgh Northern in their opening game in East Division 3.