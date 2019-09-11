Gala YM find it’s grim up North

Edinburgh Northern 27, Gala YM 5

After a great start in the Bowl last week, Gala YM made a poor start in their first East Division 3

game at Inverleith Park on Saturday, going down to home side Edinburgh Northern.

YM just could not find a way through a very solid defence , although they managed a try in the

last play of the game.

YM played into the sun and up the slight slope in the first half and hardly ever got into the home 22,

such was the Northern dominance.

Sustained pressure by Northern saw them open the scoring after seven minutes with an unconverted try

in the corner.

Despite being on the back foot for the next half hour, dogged tackling by YM kept them out until a

runaway try just before half time and the conversion gave them a 12-point lead at the interval.

A penalty goal increased the Northern lead early in the second half and YM lost Kevin Andison to

the sin bin moments later.

Northern turned the screws and used the extra man to engineer an overlap for a third try.

They went all out for the bonus point try and, with 10 minutes left, a good move saw them over

near the posts for an easy conversion.

YM wanted on the scoreboard and they dominated territory and possession till the end.

They were rewarded when Gregg Douglass powered over for an unconverted try.

YM’s man of the match award went to Sean Macneil.

This weekend, YM are at home to Dalkeith.