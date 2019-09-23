Gala YM 65-0 Liberton: 11 try haul for hosts

After their shock defeat last week when they scored 40 points and lost, Gala YM came out with all guns blazing on Saturday at Netherdale against Liberton and had their try bonus point in just 13 minutes.

Straight from the kick-off, a neat chip through behind the defence, saw Liberton in trouble and from the ensuing ruck, man of the match Billy Brownlee raced over for an unconverted try. Rhuary Horsburgh crashed over in the corner for another unconverted try and he grabbed his second soon after before Adam Williams secured the bonus point as Gala raced into a 20-point lead.

Further tries from Scott Champman, Billy Brownlee, Kevin Andison and Declan Broath saw the scoreboard to over to 46-0 at half-time.

The scoreboard did not change for 15 minutes but good work by the forwards sent Billy Brownlee in for the ninth try which he converted.

YM got another try minutes later when Kevin Andison got his second as the pack went for the pushover. Billy Brownlee converted.

Liberton came more into things for long spells but could not find a way through YM’s dogged defence. In the last few minutes YM got an 11th try when Steven Patterson chased a long kick downfield to get the touchdown in the corner to end the scoring. Next week YM are away to Lismore.