Gala see out long-awaited victory against Kelso CC

Gala claimed their first win over Kelso for four years with a late-night 45-run triumph in the Border 2020 League at Meigle Park.

With both sides missing a number of first-team regulars, Gala post 131 for 5 from their 20 overs, with Kelso only able to post 86 in a match which finished at 9.30pm because of a rain delay.

Gala looked to be in deep trouble when they lost Sid Siddhu, Jamie Crooks and Duncan Millar, all to the bowling of Murray Mason, to leave the home side 23 for 3.

But Dinesh Tharanga (54) and Finlay Rutherford (17) put on 81 for the fourth wicket, as Gala ended up 131 for 5.

Kelso got off to a rapid start with South African professional Joel Veeran hitting 12 off the first over.

But, gradually, Gala pegged back Kelso, who were 51 for 3 at the halfway stage.

Kelso always had a chance with Veeran (61) still at the crease but, after a well-judged catch by Crooks, off the bowling of Simon Fairburn, it was game over.

Fairburn (2 for 16) and Tharanga (2 for 13) were the pick of the bowlers, alongside young Liam Skeldon, who claimed his first wicket for Gala first XI.

Linlithgow 2s edged out Gala 2s in the final over of a thrilling Sunday friendly at Boghall.

After Gala 2s home game was cancelled, when Dunbar conceded, captain Finlay Rutherford quickly arranged a friendly in West Lothian.

With a host of games being axed because of the weather, Gala took the chance to give some of their first team some batting time.

Graeme Ormiston made 52 not out and Sid Siddhu 48 retired as Gala reached 150 for 4 from their 30 overs.

In reply, Linlithgow saw Ahmed score 51 before retiring but the game went down to the last over – only for the home side to squeezed home with three balls to spare.

Finlay Rutherford took 2 for 17 and father Andrew Rutherford 2 for 22 for Gala 2nds.

Also, Gala U15s made the trip to Northumberland to play Tillside but suffered a 50-run defeat.

The home side batted first and made 101 for three, with Liam Skeldon taking two for 25 and Mac Rutherford 1 for 17.

In reply, a very youthful Gala side struggled, with Liam Skeldon top-scoring on 24, followed by Matt Lindores (7), as the visitors finished on 50 all out.

Tillside were thanked for their hospitality, as was Stuart Skeldon for again taking the team and driving the minibus to the game.