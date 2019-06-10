Gala seconds skipper blasts Manderston away

A century from captain Finlay Rutherford guided Gala seconds to a 55-run friendly win over Manderston at Meigle Park.

Rutherford retired when he reached three figures for his second hundred for the club as Gala made 180 for five. He hit 12 4s and two 6s in his excellent knock.

He was supported by Max Hastings (12), Graeme Ormiston (11) and Ross Paterson (47 not out) as the hosts posted a decent score from their 30 overs.

Top bowler for Manderston was Mark Connington who took 3 for 10.

In reply, Gala’s teenage opening bowlers Jack Gammie and Harris Rutherford blasted away Manderston’s top order – with the help of a great catch by Graeme Ormiston to dismiss Wright - to leave the visitors 16 for 4.

But Tom Leslie (61), Mark Connington (14) and guest player Andrew Rutherford (13) guided Manderston to a respectable score as they eventually finished 125 all out.

Both Gammie and Harris Rutherford finished with impressive bowling figures of four wickets for 16 runs. Jamie Crooks also bowled well to take 1 for 16 from his six overs.

Thanks to Manderston for making the trip through to Gala for the friendly.

Gala 2nds: F. Rutherford retired 100, M. Hastings b M. Renwick 12, G. Ormiston lbw W. Connington 11, R. Patterson not out 47, J. Crooks ct S. Scott b M. Connington 0, H. Rutherford ct & b M. Connington 4, J. Bell ct E. Richards b M. Connington 0, J. Boyle not out 2.

Extras – 10

Total – 180 for five wickets

D. Wright 6-0-34-0; M. Renwick 6-0-33-1; W. Connington 5-0-28-1; E. Richards 6-0-37-0; A. Mitchell 2-0-24-0; M. Connington 3-1-10-3; A. Rutherford 2-0-9-0.

Manderston: W. Connington b J. Gammie 5, S. Scott b H. Rutherford 5, D. Wright ct G. Ormiston b J. Gammie 0, T. Leslie b H. Rutherford 61, M. Renwick b H. Rutherford 0, A. Rutherford b J. Crooks 13, M. Connington b H. Rutherford 14, E. Richards not out 4, M. Taylor b J. Gammie 2, A. Mitchell b J. Gammie 0

Extras – 21

Total – 125 for nine wickets

J. Gammie 4.5-0-16-4; H. Rutherford 6-1-16-4; L. Skeldon 6-0-25-0; J. Crooks 6-0-16-1; C. Ormiston 5-0-25-0; J. Boyle 1-0-14-1.

None of the other fixtures went ahead due to the weather.