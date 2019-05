There was plenty to reflect on from the season just past, and a lot to look forward to in the season to come, when Gala RFC staged its annual awards night at Netherdale last weekend.

Pictured, from left, are Robbie Irvine (players’ player of the year, who was also celebrating his 20th birthday), Gavin Hamilton (most improved player and Gala ‘A’ player of the year), Martin Christie (Edwin Garrett player of the year) and Angus Dun (young player of the year).