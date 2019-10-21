Gala overhaul 14-point deficit but honours shared

Gala 21, Watsonians 21

Gala met Watsonians on an overcast, showery Saturday at Netherdale.

The early part of the game found the hosts being dominated by the Edinburgh side, which resulted in a try by Myreside scrum half Donald Kennedy. This was converted by full back Ken Stoddart.

Six minutes later, with the pressure continuing, Watsonians’ number 8 scored their second try, again converted by the full back. This took the score to 0-14.

Gala saved face in the final minute of the half when, following a penalty to touch by Dean Keddie, which they won in the lineout. Scrum half Fergus Johnston passed to Rex Jeffrey, who used his strength to crash over the line. Keddie added the two-point goal extras, taking the half-time score to 7-14.

Immediately after the restart, Watsonians increased their lead through a try by their captain Chris Bell at fly half, converted by Ken Stoddart.

Gala fired up following this try when winger Ross Cooke employed his skill and speed to score near the posts.

Four minutes later, young Fergus Johnston took the ball following a penalty to touch and, assisted by the weight of the forwards, scored a try. Fly half Dean Keddie converted both tries to level the scores.

Despite an attempted drop goal failure and a missed penalty by Gala in the closing minutes, the game finished at 21-21.

It was an entertaining game for the spectators, although the rugby was marred by poor handling and missed tackles.

Among the spectators were about 60 senior citizens from the Gala membership, who had enjoyed a lunch arranged by the Gala ladies’ section. This group not only organises and assists at the event but finances it, so all the guests receive a free day out.

This Saturday features a Scottish Cup tie at Netherdale, with Gala meeting Kelso for a 3pm kick-off.

Following Kelso’s win against Heriot’s, an exciting Borders clash is anticipated, so it’s hoped there will be a large crowd in attendance.