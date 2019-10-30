Gala open up big lead before Kelso make a response

Gala................................35

Gala set themselves up for a home quarter-final clash with Heriot’s Blues on January 25 after this Scottish CUp derby win.

Kelso kicked off and Gala received the ball safely when their passing and handling showed a statement of intent, reports Bob Sneddon.

With the Kelso pack being forced to fail to release the ball in a ruck on their own 22 metre line, Ross Cooke, the Gala winger, converted the penalty to give Gala a three-point lead after two minutes.

Within two minutes, following a good passing movement starting in midfield, Gala full back Ruairi Howarth broke through the Kelso defence and good support and handling from Angus Dun and Fergus Johnston resulted in him crossing the line for a try.

Ross Cooke converted to make the score 10-0.

Despite good Gala possession there was no further scoring for 10 minutes but this was soon altered by Ross Cooke, who received the ball out wide from Gala pressure and scored in the corner.

This was unconverted but gave Gala a lead of 15 points.

With 18 minutes on the clock, Gala hooker Jack Easson took the ball from a rolling maul following a lineout and crossed the line to score a further try for Gala.

This was converted by Ross Cooke, taking the score to 22-0 in favour of the home side.

After 22 minutes, the game was stopped after the referee appeared to pull a muscle and had to leave the pitch.

Fortunately, this being a cup tie, there were assistant referees in attendance, one of whom took over, and a Gala team assistant took over running touch.

Two minutes before half time, Ross Cooke converted a penalty taking the interval score to 25-0 for Gala.

The second half began with an immediate Kelso fightback when, within six minutes, Fergus Common, the Kelso substitute prop, scored a try which was converted by Craig Dods.

No further scoring took place till 31 minutes into the second half when a Ross Cooke penalty made it 28-7.

Kelso scored a further unconverted try by the other prop, Craig Sweeney, in the first minute of injury time.

The game was not over as, in the seventh additional minute, a fast, jinking run by Ruairi Howarth allowed him to touch down under the posts, enabling Ross Cooke to add to his points total with a successful conversion.

This took the final tally to 35-12.