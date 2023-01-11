Gala Harriers prove to be high-fliers at XC league finale at Bathgate

Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run at Bathgate on Saturday (Pic: Neil Renton)

Gala’s Sara Green and Darrell Hastie were first female and male veterans respectively, as well as leading their masters teams to victory for the first time in the club’s history.

Green was second overall in the 5.1km women’s race, clocking 20:18, and Hastie was seventh all told in the 7.8km men’s race with 27:21.

There were 29 seniors running at Bathgate, 20 men and nine women. Gala ladies’ first three masters finishers were Green, Pamela Baillie, eighth veteran and 20th overall in 23:03, and Kate Jenkins, 11th vet and 27th all told in 23:44. Their gents’ counters were Hastie, Clark Scott, second vet and 14th overall in 28:36, and Graeme Murdoch, eighth vet and 37th overall in 30:23.

Team Borders under-13 boys Charlie Dalgliesh, Gregor Adamson and Seb Darlow at Bathgate on Saturday (Pic: Neil Renton)

Both sets of masters also helped Gala secure third places in the seniors team classes.

The other three of their six male counters were Ewan Christie, Marcus D’Agrosa and Chris Currie, 17th in 28:48, 27th in 29:42 and 41st in 30:37 respectively.

Wendy Roethenbaugh joined Gala’s three female masters to make up their four counters, clocking 24:30 to finish 41st.Gala junior Ewan Christie, in his first year as an under-20 competing alongside male seniors, finished 17th overall in 28:48, as well as being second in his age group and third Borderer back.

Gala’s juniors were also at Bathgate, competing as Team Borders. Ava Richardson placed fourth in the combined under-15/under-17 category over 4km in 17:00, helping, along with team-mates Kirsty Rankine, Poppy Lunn and, at the league’s Hawick and Dundee meetings, Isla Paterson, secure overall third place in their age grade.

