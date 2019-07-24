Gala Harriers on form at home and abroad

Four Gala Harriers headed recently to Moffat for the 15K race.

Next Harrier to cross the line with a good time of 80:08 was Eileen Nicol, while bringing the team home was Anne Purves in a time of 109:32.

Gala Harriers on the Curfew Run in Berwick.

The first 3:75 miles of this race were undulating, then a steep off-road climb for one mile up the Devils Beef Tub and finally 4.5 miles downhill back to Moffat.

Darrell Hastie of Gala Harriers won this year’s edition of the Berwick Curfew Run in 06:25 mins.

The aim is to race round the Elizabethan Walls (1.2861 miles) of Berwick-upon-Tweed and beat the time it takes the Curfew Bell to toll.

There were also strong runs from Ian Maxwell (fourth), Eileen Maxwell (27th), Matthew Purves (63rd) and Anne Purves (90th).

Almost 1000 runners completed the 2019 Northumberland Coastal Run on Sunday, an unmeasured half-marathon from Beadnell to Alnmouth.

Darrell Hastie was a terrific second overall in 1:20:01. Also running very strongly was Julie Johnstone, finishing in 1:47:12 for third in the F45 category.

On a very hot day, nine Gala Harriers toed the start line in the Kelso 10K,a race that is undulating and mostly trail.

Leading Gala home was Wayne McIntosh, in second place and first local, in a very respectable time of 36:14.

Although Wayne was actually first over the line, he gave the victory to the runner placed second, as they had both been accidentally sent the wrong way.

Wayne judged he had been less disadvantaged and would not otherwise have won the race – a very sporting gesture.

Next over the line in 36:49 and securing third spot was Brian Aitchison, followed by Ian Maxwell in 11th position and 1st MV50 in 40:58.

Following Ian was Billy McCulloch in 42:05 collecting 13th position and securing the team prize. Julie Johnstone was next home in 16th overall and second female in a time of 42:31, also getting first local lady. Dave Nightingale was next in 28th in 45:14. Eileen Maxwell was 43rd in 48:35 and also collected first in her age group, followed by Emma Millar in 53:34, and Anne Purves who completed her third race of the week. While on summer holidays, Gala Harriers have also been making their presence felt on the global stage.

Isla Paterson secured first female (second overall) at the Borrowdale Trail 5k in Keswick. As part of their trip to Australia, the Rankine family have had fun and success at the local Parkruns in Melbourne, Gold Coast and Brisbane. Cameron Rankine was first overall in Brisbane and Kirsty Rankine has beaten the JW10 records at the Melbourne and Brisbane courses, with Fraser doing his best to keep up!

Angela Jewitt and Elliott took on the Uckfield Parkrun in East Sussex.

In very warm conditions, Elliott was fourth in his age group and Angela was second in her category in a field of 276 runners.