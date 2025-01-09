Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie breaks Scottish over-40 record for 3,000m
Hastie clocked that time, his best as an over-40 veteran by five seconds, at Glasgow Athletics Association’s miler meet at the city’s Emirates Arena on Saturday.
That earned him third place overall in his race, the 12th of the day over that distance, two minutes and 23 seconds behind winner Jack Heathwood, of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Harriers.
Hastie’s under-20 clubmate Robbie Welsh was ninth in the same race in 8:58.46.
Fellow Borderer Kieran Fulton, of Moorfoot Runners, also returned home with a medal, for finishing as third under-20 over the same distance in 8:26.28, taking sixth place overall in the 13th and second-last 3,000m race, won by Robbie Ferguson, of Renfrewshire’s Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club, in 8:19.59.
Hastie’s over-50 clubmate Julia Johnstone was in action over 3,000m too, placing tenth in her race, the fourth over that distance, in 11:27.16, as was Hastie’s son and under-17 clubmate Oliver Hastie, finishing fifth in his, the seventh, in 9:30.64.
Their respective races were won by under-20s Alice Mourao, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, in 10:16.56 and Kaydan Day, of West Lothian’s Livingston Athletic Club, in 9:06.82.
