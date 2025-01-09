Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie breaks Scottish over-40 record for 3,000m

Gala Harriers over-40 Darrell Hastie at Glasgow Athletics Association’s miler meet on Saturday (Photo: Simon Wootton)

Gala Harriers’ Darrell Hastie has set a new Scottish record time for his age bracket after completing an indoor 3,000m race in 8:30.06.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastie clocked that time, his best as an over-40 veteran by five seconds, at Glasgow Athletics Association’s miler meet at the city’s Emirates Arena on Saturday.

That earned him third place overall in his race, the 12th of the day over that distance, two minutes and 23 seconds behind winner Jack Heathwood, of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Harriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastie’s under-20 clubmate Robbie Welsh was ninth in the same race in 8:58.46.

Moorfoot Runners under-20 Kieran Fulton, left, at Glasgow Athletics Association’s miler meet on Saturday (Photo: Simon Wootton)

Fellow Borderer Kieran Fulton, of Moorfoot Runners, also returned home with a medal, for finishing as third under-20 over the same distance in 8:26.28, taking sixth place overall in the 13th and second-last 3,000m race, won by Robbie Ferguson, of Renfrewshire’s Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club, in 8:19.59.

Hastie’s over-50 clubmate Julia Johnstone was in action over 3,000m too, placing tenth in her race, the fourth over that distance, in 11:27.16, as was Hastie’s son and under-17 clubmate Oliver Hastie, finishing fifth in his, the seventh, in 9:30.64.

Their respective races were won by under-20s Alice Mourao, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, in 10:16.56 and Kaydan Day, of West Lothian’s Livingston Athletic Club, in 9:06.82.