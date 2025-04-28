Gala Harrier Ava Richardson helps Scotland’s under-17 girls’ team to fourth-placed finish at 2025’s London Mini Marathon

Gala Harrier Ava Richardson, far right, with Scotland’s under-17 girls’ team at 2025’s London Mini Marathon on Saturday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers under-17 Ava Richardson helped Scotland’s girls’ team for her age bracket rack up a fourth-placed finish at this year’s London Mini Marathon on Saturday.

Richardson was part of a team of six competing in the junior marathon’s British Athletics road championship in the English capital, her fellow runners being Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Jessica Taylor, Harmeny Athletic Club’s Nancy Corrie, Strathearn Harriers’ Eilidh Dallas, Stornoway Running and Athletics Club’s Abbie Stewart and Airdrie Harriers’ Millie Gairn.

Richardson clocked a time of 9:27, placing 127th.

Taylor was fastest Scot and 19th girl in 8:34, 15 seconds behind south-east English winner Isla McGowan, with Corrie 24th in 8:40, Dallas 37th in 8:48, Stewart 41st in 8:49 and Gairn 95th in 9:14.

Three English teams finished ahead of them – for London, the south-east and the East Midlands – and Northern Ireland were fifth.

Scotland’s under-17 and under-15 boys were second and fourth respectively in their team races and their under-15 girls were third.

The second-placed under-17 boys’ team consisted of Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club’s Alistair Street, Inverness Harriers’ Andrew Baird, Garscube Harriers’ James Alexander, Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Ray Taylor, Giffnock North Athletics Club’s Alasdair MacLean and Cambuslang Harriers’ Daibhidh Kinnaird.

Making up the under-15 boys’ team were Giffnock North’s Louie Muir, Ross County Athletics Club’s Billy Sutherland, Anster Haddies’ Luca Anderson, Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Luke Sedman and Harrison Macmillan and Garscube’s Connor Campbell, and their female opposite numbers were Lasswade Athletic Club’s Freya Brown and Cerys Wright, Harmeny’s Rachel Caves, Giffnock North’s April Macaulay and Holly Simpson and Team East Lothian’s Imogen Turner.