Gala golfer Jack reaches last eight in boys’ championship

Galashiels golfer Jack McDonald has just returned from a successful week at the Scottish Boys Amateur Championship at Blairgowrie Golf Club.

On day one of the tournament, in qualifying round one, the plus-one handicapper was clubhouse leader at four under par, ahead of 128 other competitors.

He finished tied for sixth place after the second round of qualifying, meaning he was through to the matchplay stage of the championship, which is straight knockout and comprises 64 boys.

Jack had a good fiirst day with a walkover in his first match and he won his next match down the first extra hole, allowing him to progress to the last 16.

Day two of the matchplay saw Jack one up playing the last hole in his round of 16 match, which he went on to two-putt for par from the edge of the green to halve the hole and win his match one up.

Into the quarter-finals and Jack faced his toughest opponent yet. It was a great match played in great spirit.

Jack was three down through 12 holes and he was two under par. He managed to find a couple of birdies and get the game back to all square through 16 holes.

A half in birdies at 17 and a half in pars at the last saw the game go to extra holes, with both players four under par for the 18 holes. Jack, unfortunately, lost the match on the third extra hole, despite being five under par.

Jack was grateful for the continued support he received from the Rowan Boland Trust and Club Sport Ettrick and Lauderdale.