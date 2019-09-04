Gala gaze at first 2020 silverware in five years

Gala claimed their first Border 2020 Cup for five years after defeating Selkirk by 14 runs at a damp Meigle Park.

Duncan Millar capped off a run-filled summer with a fine knock of 77 as Gala made a competitive 121 for three from 15 overs after rain forced a reduced overs game.

In reply, Greg Fenton once again led the Selkirk challenge with a half century before the Souters fell short on 107 for six wickets.

Gala and Selkirk had been involved in two thrilling 2020 games this season, which were both decided in the last over, and this game was no different. Millar scored his second ton of the season to help Gala seal the East Division One title the week before and he smashed nine fours in the final.

His partnership of 76 with Dinesh Tharanga (22) for the second wicket proved vital to leave Selkirk needing eight an over to win the cup.

And the visitors were up with the scoring rate after seven overs as they reached 56 for two, despite having lost key batsman Rory Banks, who was stumped by Millar off the bowling of Scott Evans for 9.

But, when Fenton departed for a fine 52, to the bowling of Rory Hancock, Selkirk’s scoring rate slowed, leaving them needing 21 to win off the final over.

They could only manage six runs, enabling Gala to claim their second trophy of the season.

Gala

D. Millar run out 77

F. Rutherford ct I. Banks b B. Wilkinson 5

D. Tharanga run out 22

S. Siddhu not out 7

S. Evans not out 0

Extras – 10.

Total – 121 for three wickets.

G. Fenton 3-0-13-0; J. Reid 3-0-25-0; B. Wilkinson 3-0-28-1; D. Gardiner 3-0-22-0; R. Banks 3-0-28-0.

Selkirk

G. Fenton b R. Hancock 52

R. Banks st D. Millar b S. Evans 9

J. Reid run out 2

M. Fenton run out 5

B. Wilkinson run out 3

D. Gardiner not out 15

I. Gardiner b J. Crooks 1

D. Heard not out 1

Extras – 19

Total – 107 for six wickets.

D. Moir 3-0-20-0; S. Evans 3-0-21-1; S. Paterson 3-0-20-0; D. Tharanga 3-0-27-0; R. Hancock 2-0-8-1; J. Crooks 1-0-6-1.