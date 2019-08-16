Gala cricketers reach Border 2020 final

Simon Fairburn swapped his golf clubs for a cricket bat to help Gala squeeze past Selkirk and into a Border 2020 final.

Selkirk had defeated Gala in the Murgitroyd 2020 Border semi-final in June by just three runs and it looked like they may repeat their victory, with the Braw Lads needing nine runs off the last eight balls.

But, with the pressure mounting, Fairburn smashed two consecutive fours in the penultimate over to allow Finlay Rutherford to knock off the winning run in the last over.

Selkirk batted first at a damp Meigle Park and started well, with in-form Greg Fenton (17) and Rory Banks putting on 34 from the first five overs.

But Scott Evans claimed Fenton after Scott Paterson made a good catch at first slip and then bowled David Gardiner in the same over.

The loss of two wickets slowed down Selkirk’s scoring rate for a few overs but Banks then took the game to Gala, making a fine 72, which included seven fours and two sixes, before Dean Moir had him caught by Finlay Rutherford.

Selkirk finished on 121 for four wickets, with Evans (2 for 18) top bowler for Gala alongside Moir, who only conceded 11 runs for one wicket from his four overs.

Gala got off to a poor start, as Duncan Millar (5) and Jamie Crooks (10) both fell early to Banks to leave the hosts 22 for 2.

Dinesh Tharanga (23) and Evans (34) put on a 50-run partnership to get Gala back into the game and, when both fell in quick succession, Rutherford and Moir (13) had another useful partnership.

When Moir departed, Gala still needed 12 runs from the last two overs in another dramatic finish.

But Fairburn (9 not out) and Rutherford (20 not out) saw the hosts home. Scoreboard:

Selkirk

G. Fenton ct S. Paterson b S. Evans 17

R. Banks ct F. Rutherford b D. Moir 72

D. Gardiner b S. Evans 0

B. Wilkinson not out 16

M. Fenton ct S. Fairburn b R. Patterson 6

J. Allan not out 0

Extras – 10

Total – 121 for four wickets

S. Paterson 3-0-21-0; S. Evans 4-0-18-2; D. Moir 4-0-11-1; D. Tharanga 4-0-23-0; J. Crooks 3-0-35-0; R. Patterson 2-0-10-1.

Gala

D. Millar ct K. Easson b R. Banks 5

J. Crooks b R. Banks 10

D. Tharanga b D. Heard 23

S. Evans run out 34

F. Rutherford not out 20

D. Moir ct G. Fenton b D. Heard 13

S. Fairburn not out 9

Extras – 11

Total – 122 for five wickets

G. Fenton 4-0-23-0; R. Banks 4-0-17-2; D. Gardiner 4-0-14-0; B. Wilkinson 2-0-12-0; D. Heard 3.1-0-17-2; I. Gardiner 2-0-21-0.