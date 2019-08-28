Gala cricketers clinch Division One title despite defeat

Gala claimed the Division One title despite losing a thrilling match against Royal High Corstorphine 2nds at Meigle Park.

RHC captain Rob Clarkson smashed a huge six off the third last ball of the game to claim the win, but as Gala had scored 196 and taken nine wickets, they secured enough bonus losing points to take the league title.

The finale did not overshadow a brilliant second 100 of the season by stand-in skipper Duncan Millar, who came to the crease after just one ball when in-form Sid Siddhu was caught off the first ball of the match.,

Millar and Finlay Rutherford patiently rebuilt the innings, with Millar then going on to be the dominant player in a number of partnerships.

Jamie Crooks (26) and Rory Hancock (10) added vital runs as Gala produced a decent total to defend.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as Dean Moir claimed Michael Grant for a duck.

Millar uncharacteristically dropped Hassan soon after, who proceeded to make a quickfire 35 before Kenny Paterson took a good diving catch to dismiss the number three.

But there was better to come as Rory Hancock claimed the best catch of the season from his own bowling to claim James Carr (23).

Arnie Sathiy (68) took the game to Gala with a number of aggressive shots as RHC appeared to be heading for a fairly comfortable win.

However, when Sathiy was bowled by Dean Moir, the visitors still need 16 to win from 6 overs and only two wickets remaining.

Scott Paterson then bowled Callum Dowie to set up a final over where RHC needed six runs to win.

Two runs and a dot ball meant four was needed from four balls, but Clarkson needed just one to smash a six and claim victory.

Paterson (3 for 34) and Moir (3 for 45) were the leading wicket takers for Gala.

Gala

S. Siddhu ct I. Farooq b W. Bradley 0

F. Rutherford ct A. Sathiy b R. Clarkson 9

D. Millar not out 104

S. Evans b W. Bradley 7

R. Paterson ct & b W. Bradley 2

J. Crooks ct & b W. Bradley 26

D. Moir b C. Dowie 0

M. Hastings b R. Clarkson 2

R. Hancock ct R. Hassan b R. Clarkson 10

K. Paterson not out 3

Extras – 33

Total – 196 for 8 wickets

W. Bradley 9-0-38-3; R. Clarkson 3-1-30-3; A. Anwar 9-1-43-0; J. Carr 9-2-34-0; C. Dowie 9-0-45-2.

RHC 2nds

J. Carr ct & b R. Hancock 23

M. Grant ct D. Millar b D. Moir 0

R. Hassan ct K. Paterson b S. Evans 35

A. Sathiy b D. Moir 68

A. Anwar lbw S. Paterson 9

M. Fotheringham ct D. Millar b S. Paterson 17

I. Farooq lbw D. Moir 1

W. Bradley ct S. Siddhu b R. Patterson 7

C. Dowie b S. Paterson 3

R. Clarkson not out 12

A. Lawrie not out 2

Extras – 18

Total – 199 for 9 wickets

D. Moir 9-0-45-3; S. Evans 9-2-36-1; J. Crooks 6-0-25-0; R. Hancock 9-0-42-1; S. Paterson 7.3-0-34-3; R. Patterson 4-0-8-1.

Gala/Hawick Development team secured only their second win of the season in the final match of 2019.

The development team won by 38 runs against Musselburgh 3rds at Hawick, with Craig Thomson top scoring with 41 as the home side made 155 for 5 from their 40 overs.

In reply, Thomson and Liam Skeldon kept things tight early on to put pressure on Musselburgh, and they were never up with the scoring rate as they finished 117 for seven.

Seb Loumeau (2 for 13) was leading wicket taker, with Thomson, Liam Skeldon, Maisie Maciera, Robbie Paterson and Fergus Hastings all claiming a wicket each.

Gala/Hawick Development team

J. Boyle run out 18

J. Purves retired hurt 10

C. Thomson b V. Mahesh 41

S. Loumeau b C. Miller 0

R. Paterson b C. Miller 0

J. Sax-Simpson b C. Miller 0

L. Skeldon not out 14

S. Skeldon not out 22

Extras – 49

Total – 155 for five wickets

T. Chakrabaty 7-0-32-0; D. Dey 8-0-29-0; C. Miller 8-2-13-3; J. Slaven 8-1-23-0; V. Mahesh 6-0-38-0; R. Chambers 2-1-6-0; J. Surtees 1-0-9-0.

Musselburgh 3rds

J. Surtees ct J. Sax-Simpson b C. Thomson 13

T. Chakrabaty b S. Loumeau 1

R. McKenzie b S. Loumeau 7

M. Purves ct J. Sax-Simpson b F. Hastings 1

R. Chambers b M. Maciera 32

C. Turnbull not out 31

D. Dey ct & b R. Paterson 1

J. Slaven b L. Skeldon 8

V. Mahesh not out 5

Extras – 18

Total – 117 for seven wickets

C. Thomson 8-1-16-1; L. Skeldon 6-2-15-1; S. Loumeau 8-5-13-2; M. Maciera 7-0-27-1; R. Paterson 8-1-29-1; F. Hastings 3-0-14-1.

Settle reclaimed the Davidson-Paterson Memorial Trophy with an 81 run win over Gala at a sun-kissed Meigle Park.

The Yorkshire side posted 198 with Simon Tarbox and Will Davidson both retiring with 50s.

In reply, Gala were never at the races as they finished on 112, with Sid Siddhu (20) top scoring, while youngsters Liam Skeldon and Jamie Bell both scored 10 not out at the end of the innings.

A new trophy for player of the match – dedicated to Settle’s Paul Strickland who sadly passed away in July – was presented to Will Davidson.

Alongside the memorial match was a Lavender Touch Family Day which saw a variety of entertainment, at the same time as welcoming home the Over the Hill riders who have raised thousands of pounds for the charity through their 250 Borders Cycle.

Settle

J. Pickles b C. Ormiston 4

R. Sumner ct R. Hancock b C. Ormiston 14

S. Tarbox retired 50

J. Davidson ct J. Bell b S. Evans 36

B. Hulse ct & b A. Rhode 1

W. Davidson retired 51

A. Silva not out 30

J. Ether b S. Evans 0

T. Davidson b D. Tharanga 0

P. Husbands ct M. Hastings b A. Rhode 1

Extras – 8

Total – 198 for 7 wickets

C. Ormiston 3-0-19-2; R. Hancock 3-0-8-0; L. Skeldon 3-0-18-0; R. Paterson 3-0-24-0; A. Rhode 4-0-22-2; J. Crooks 3-0-26-0; D. Tharanga 4-0-33-1; F. Rutherford 3-0-29-0.

Gala

S. Siddhu ct S. Tarbox b A. Silva 20

R. Hancock run out 13

F. Rutherford ct R. Sumner b A. Silva 10

A. Rhode ct W. Davidson b A. Silva 0

D. Tharanga ct J. Davidson b A. Silva 15

S. Evans b W. Davidson 2

J. Crooks ct R. Davidson b J. Pickles 5

R. Paterson b J. Davidson 0

M. Hastings ct & b J. Davidson 6

C. Ormiston ct T. Harris b J. Etner 0

J. Bell not out 10

L. Skeldon not out 10

Extras – 9

Total – 112 for nine wickets

J. Etner 4-0-15-1; T. Harris 2-0-15-0; R. Sumner 1-0-12-0; W. Davidson 3-0-7-1; A. Silva 3-0-10-4; J. Pickles 3-0-10-1; J. Davidson 4-0-18-2; R. Davidson 1-1-0-0.