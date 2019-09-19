Gala CC nets backing from local firms and charity trust

Gala Cricket Club has found the back of the net this season, thanks to generous support from the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.

The Meigle Park club was faced with a conundrum in early 2019 when their old training nets – which had served the club well for around 10 years – were damaged beyond repair during high winter winds.

From left, Bailey Paterson, Ellie Wilkie and Oliver Hamilton with the new water bottles, sponsored by Cademuir Engineering, alongside main juniors sponsor Rowan Boland Memorial Trust (picture by Brian Sutherland).

However, up stepped main junior sponsor the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, to support the club to purchase a bespoke built frame and new netting.

The nets have been well used throughout the summer by Gala CC’s junior section, in particular the under 16s, who have competed in the Edinburgh League for the first time this season.

Gala CC will now install a cairn dedicated to Rowan Boland and the Trust beside the nets as a ‘thank you’ for the charity’s lengthy support of the club.

Jack Halls, junior convenor of Gala Cricket Club, said: “The club has made great strides in recent years with new facilities installed, helping us to host a series of women’s international games and extended junior section with All Stars and under 16s now part of the set-up.

“This progress would not have been achievable were it not for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust.

“Their support over a number of years has been invaluable and we cannot thank them enough for helping to fund our new training nets and being the main sponsors of our junior section this season.

“Alongside the Trust, we must also thank Morrison and Murray for building the new frame for the nets, Keith Irvine, Stevie Halls, Davie Ormiston and other club members for helping to prepare the nets area for the new frame, and John Marr for building the cairn which should be in place very soon.”

Gala’s junior section has also been sponsored by Cademuir Engineering, which funded free water bottles for each junior member, MKM Building Supplies and Caravan Fix, all of whom were thanked for their generous support in 2019.

Jack added: “The club also thanks Stuart Skeldon for his coaching with the juniors and minibus driving to away games this season, alongside all the other coaches.”