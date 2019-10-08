Former Selkirk players gather for annual lunch date

Back Paul Cranston, Scott Tomlinson and Gus Boag. Front, Iwan Tukalo, Bryan Hoggan and Gary Armstrong (picture by Grant Kinghorn).
Back Paul Cranston, Scott Tomlinson and Gus Boag. Front, Iwan Tukalo, Bryan Hoggan and Gary Armstrong (picture by Grant Kinghorn).

Before Saturday’s Tennent’s Premiership rugby game between Selkirk and Jed-Forest at Philiphaugh, the Selkirk Past Players held their annual lunch.

Former internationalists from Selkirk, John Rutherford, Iain Paxton, Iwan Tukalo and Graham Marshall, were joined by ex-Scotland scrum half from Jed, Gary Armstrong, along with 100 or so past Selkirk players.

Following the lunch, there were speeches from Iwan Tukalo, Gary Armstrong, ex-Selkirk player Scott Tomlinson and Selkirk president Gus Boag.

Thanks were extended to organiser Bryan Hoggan for organising such a fantastic lunch and get-together.