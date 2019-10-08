Former Selkirk players gather for annual lunch date

Before Saturday’s Tennent’s Premiership rugby game between Selkirk and Jed-Forest at Philiphaugh, the Selkirk Past Players held their annual lunch.

Former internationalists from Selkirk, John Rutherford, Iain Paxton, Iwan Tukalo and Graham Marshall, were joined by ex-Scotland scrum half from Jed, Gary Armstrong, along with 100 or so past Selkirk players.

Following the lunch, there were speeches from Iwan Tukalo, Gary Armstrong, ex-Selkirk player Scott Tomlinson and Selkirk president Gus Boag.

Thanks were extended to organiser Bryan Hoggan for organising such a fantastic lunch and get-together.