First anniversary for Peebles parkrun

Saturday, November 2 will mark one year of Haylodge Parkrun in the Borders.

As usual, there will be an opportunity for anyone to run, walk, jog, volunteer or spectate around the measured 5k course at Haylodge Park, Peebles.

The event starts at 9.30am, with a first timers’ brief at 9.20am.

There will be treats at the finish and then on to Peebles Golf Club for coffee and snacks.

Haylodge was the 43rd parkrun in Scotland – there are now over 50, while there are also over 1400 parkrun events in 22 countries across the world.

Martin Kelso, event director at Haylodge, said: “Every weekend, over 250,000 people run, walk, jog or volunteer at a parkrun. It’s community-based, supportive and free. It’s open to children (with an adult) and you can bring a dog (on a short lead). You register once, print out your barcode and you’re good to go.”

To date, over 1300 individuals have taken part at Haylodge and over half the registered adults are women.

In addition to the parkrunners, over 120 individuals have volunteered.

Everyone is welcome to come and see what it’s all about on November 2, or any Saturday morning, at this free, welcoming, volunteer-run community event.

For more details, contact haylodge@parkrun.com or www.parkrun.org.uk/haylodge.