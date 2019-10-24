Final flourish not quite enough for Lauder’s star duo

As always, the tree-lined beauty of Brands Hatch in Kent provided the backdrop for the big end-of-season finale for the British Superbikes and support classes.

Going into the meeting, still

trailing leaders Todd Ellis/Chas Richardson by 30 points, were reigning sidecar champions from Lauder, Steve Kershaw and Stuart Clark.

But, with 100 points still up for grabs, they had a real chance of snatching the glory at the event.

As the only two crews who could possibly lift the trophy, the two teams only needed to worry about each other, although the other 20 crews entered had their own battles to fight and win.

Friday was a typically wet autumn day but, by the time qualifying came round, the track was dry enough for slick tyres, even though rain was still in the air. All the teams started slowly, building speed and confidence, and soon Ellis/Richardson jumped to the top.

Kershaw/Clark got as high as fourth fastest but slowed on lap four, pulling into pit lane. Frantic activity by the pit crew ensued, revealing a rear wheel puncture at the worst possible moment and, with the spare wheel having the wet tyre on, the boys were forced out.

As the clock ticked down and lap times improved, the Lauder duo tumbled down the order like leaves off the trees, eventually settling at 11th fastest and their worst qualifying place for over six years.

With rivals Ellis/Richardson on pole, only a superhuman effort could save their title aspirations.

For Saturday’s 10-lap race one, the sun was out but, under the trees, the track remained wet and greasy off the dry racing line. Off the line, Ellis/Richardson took the initiative and streaked off over a second a lap faster than chasers Holden/Cain and Walker/Hawes.

Kershaw/Clark had to thread their way through the traffic without risking sliding off on the wet patches, methodically picking off crews as the laps wore on. By lap four, they’d caught the back of the three-way pitched battle for second between Holden, Walker and Blackstock/Rosney.

Struggling to find gaps, it took until Druids Hairpin on lap seven before Steve and Stuart dived under Holden/Cain for second to keep their diminishing title hopes alive.

Ten seconds ahead, Ellis/Richardson cruised to their 11 th victory of the season and one hand on the trophy, with a 40-point cushion.

Again, Sunday morning’s race two was cold, dry and sunny, and the reverse grid saw the two rivals side by side on row five.

With only an eight-lap dash to decide the winners, Team Kershaw had only one objective – to win the race, whereas Ellis would have to suffer serious misfortune and finish lower than 12th to lose the title.

From the off, series rookies Philp/Bryant made a flying start but all eyes were further back as the two Santander Salt bikes carved through, almost glued together for two laps. Kershaw kept pushing on, passing Walker/Hawes for second at Paddock Bend on lap three and hunting down Philp ahead.

Ellis/Richardson visibly backed off, passing only when safe and riding within themselves.

Outbraking Philp/Bryant into Druids on lap four, the outgoing champions sped off to a clear win, only missing out on the lap record by 1/100 th of a second.

Ellis/Richardson breezed into second on lap five and, with the fast-learning Philp/Bryant in tow, majestically cruised to their first overall British title.

So in the final tally, the 30 point gap between the top two stubbornly remained in place, as it had since round seven, and the consistency of the winners in scoring points in every race was the difference. “We did what we could but the puncture on Friday really hurt us,” said Steve. “So glad we ended the season on a win, though, especially for Stuart.”

Stuart added: “I’ve decided to retire at the end of the season, as I can’t commit the time to do the World series next year.

“I’ve had a brilliant three seasons with Steve and the whole team, and achieved more than I ever expected.”

For 2020, Steve is teaming up with Jason Pitt from Southampton, who already has experience in the British and World Championships.

With both Ellis and Kershaw going full tilt into the world arena, again backed by Santander Salt, their rivalry will recommence, alongside new World Champion Tim Reeves and former champions the Birchall brothers, Pekka Paivarinta and Benny Streuer.

It promises to be a vintage year!