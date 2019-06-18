Fast times in fine weather for the competitors at Eyemouth Triathlon

The 2019 Live Borders Triathlon Series continued in Eyemouth with the Sprint and Come & Tri events held on Sunday.

Eyemouth is the fourth location of the Triathlon Series following events in Galashiels, Hawick and Selkirk.

Lindsay Reid comes out of the pool and into transition

Fine conditions greeted participants as they worked their way around the coastal route, with competitors posting some fast times following the notoriously tricky cycle leg.

Close to 90 people took part in the Sprint Triathlon with Deri Stewart the first to cross the line in a time of 01:04:30.

Kate Richardson was the first female to finish, posting a time of 01:18:00.

In the Come and Tri event, Martin Kelly was once again the overall winner in 00:45:57 with Frania Gillen-Buchert the best of the women with a time of 00:59:36.

Swimmers line up in the pool

Sprint Triathlon Results

Overall Male: Deri Stewart (01:04:30), Iain Veitch (01:07:53), Dechlan Wilson (01:12:59).

Overall Female: Kate Richardson (01:18:00); Joanne Phillips (01:22:59), Karen McQuarrie (01:24:56).

First male Senior: Deri Stewart (01:04:30)

Kevin Murray in action on the bike leg

First female Senior: Karen McQuarrie (01:24:56)

First female Junior: Kate Richardson (01:18:00)

First Male Vet 40: Liam Goldie (01:14:10)

First Female Vet 40: Joanne Phillips (01:22:59)

First Male Vet 50: Steven Brown (01:25:59)

First Female Vet 50: Suzanne Mercer (01:33:26)

First Male Vet 60: Eddie Turnbull (01:21:54)

Come & Tri Results

Overall Male: Martin Kelly (00:45:57); David Veitch (00:46:27); Richard Seabrook (00:56:53).

Overall Female: Frania Gillen-Buchert (00:59:36); Jo Murphy (00:59:44); Fiona Dabjen (01:02:38).

The local Triathlon Series, one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland, is organised and hosted by the Live Borders Sports Development and Leisure Centre teams, with many local clubs volunteering on event days.

The Series will now move to Kelso on Sunday, August 11 for a Come & Tri and a Sprint event.