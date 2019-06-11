Fans show love for Transcend Bike festival

TweedLove’s Transcend Bike Festival hosted over 2000 riders in the Tweed Valley last weekend.

The inaugural event provided cycling events of all varieties including enduro mountain biking, gravel and the first ever UK leg of the Bosch eMTB Challenge supported by Trek.

Tweedlove Transcend Bike Festival (picture: Ian Linton)

Riders travelled from around the world, including some of the biggest names in mountain biking, to take part in the nine different events that took place across the weekend.

Thousands of others turned out, despite the true Scottish weather conditions, to experience Innerleithen’s first ever bike and music festival and all of the entertainment that was on offer; live music, over 70 exhibitors, the Frog Bikes Kids Adventure Zone, the Street Food Village, Tempest Brewing Co’s beerfest tent and much more.

There were many highlights including industry legend Tracy Moseley taking the podium spot twice in two different events, over 500 riders turning up to take part in TweedLove’s annual family ride, and professional Red Bull athlete Martin Soderstrom giving up his time to join the army of volunteers to help out.

The impact on the local economy will once again be significant with local accommodation providers fully booked, local restaurants, cafes and bars extremely busy and many local attractions being visited while visitors are in the area.

