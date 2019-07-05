Excellent support for charity at Minto Golf Club

Minto Golf Club in Hawick hosted its annual Macmillan Cancer Support Charity Open Golf competition on what turned out recently to be a pleasant summer’s day.

As usual, the event was well attended, and the final amount raised from the competition and raffle ticket sales amounted to £1179.

The cheque was presented to Macmillan Cancer Support representative Pauline Macmillan, senior fundraising manager for Lothians and Scottish Borders, by Linda Geatons and committee members Doug Joyce, Joyce Michie (Minto’s lady captain) and Albert Thompson.

The committee expressed its grateful thanks to all those who participated and donated raffle prizes, including 4 ball vouchers for Newbattle Golf Club and The Glen Golf Club. Results:

1 Lionel Dobson & Gillian Spedding (Brampton GC) 70.6 bih, 2 Les Shortreed & Martha Shortreed (Peebles GC) 70.6, 3 Ricky Tait & Jean Beattie (Minto GC) 70.8.

Nearest the pin – 8th hole Les Shortreed, 17th hole Gillian Spedding.

4 Ball voucher for Glen GC (donated by Tom McGinley) – Bill Hardcastle (Peebles), 4 Ball voucher for Newbattle GC (donated by Tom McGinley) – A. Gwyther (Minto GC).

Restaurant voucher – Marilyn Adams. Hamper – Albert Thompson.