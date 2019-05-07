Excellent standards at Borders tennis mixed doubles

Duns Tennis Club proved an excellent venue for the recent Tennis Borders 35+ Open Mixed Doubles competition, when the weather was perfect for tennis.

Each of the seven couples played the others for 30 minutes, with each game won counting towards their final score.

Ties were sporting but very hard fought and the tennis was of a high standard.

The first winners of this event (introduced in 2017 and played at the Kelso Orchard Tennis Club) – Wilton Park’s Jonny Short and Lisa Campbell of Peebles – proved too strong for the other couples and came out on top, winning 63 games in their three hours of actual play.

Local couple Andrew Plenderleith and Chris Jackson were runners-up.

All entrants, including those from outwith the District, were thanked for their support, along with the club for the use of its facilities and catering, and Christine Lawrie for refereeing.

It’s hoped the event will prove more popular each year.