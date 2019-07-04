Excellent bowling display earns handsome Gala win

Four-wicket Dean Moir helped Gala to secure a 40-run Braw Lads’ Day win over Marchmont.

Moir bowled with pace to rip apart the visitors’ top order as they succumbed to 119 in reply to Gala’s 159.

The home side had looked on course for a score close to 200 when openers Sid Siddhu (31) and Duncan Millar (29) took the game to Marchmont.

But the Edinburgh side pulled themselves back into the game, restricting Gala’s scoring, albeit Dinesh Tharanga (40) and Graeme Ormiston (19) put on 45 for the fourth wicket.

But, once both fell, Gala slipped from 140 for five to 159 all out.

Dhiraj Prakesh (3 for 22) was the top wicket taker for Marchmont.

Gala got off to the perfect start as Moir took a wicket with the third ball of the game.

Moir continue to take wickets, reducing Marchmont to 41 for 5.

But Ray Fourie (32) and Praful Pant (20) added 51 to give Marchmont a chance of victory until Jamie Crooks’ introduction claimed Pant and captain Tharanga capped a great spell of bowling with the wicket of Fourie.

Marchmont’s innings finished soon after, with Moir (4 for 30), Tharanga (2 for 20) and Crooks (2 for 15) the pick of the bowlers.

Elsewhere, Stewart’s Melville beat Gala 2nds on the last ball of the game in a thrilling Sunday League game at Meigle Park.

In a match reduced to 25 overs, Gala scored a competitive 135 for one, with Finlay Rutherford and the returning Kevin Gallagher both scoring 50s before retiring.

In reply, Gala reduced Stewart’s Melville to 66 for 8 but Langley (30) and Burgess (30) pulled the visitors back into the game.

Jamie Crooks claimed Burgess’ wicket but Langley was supported by Sweet to claim the dramatic win.

Liam Skeldon claimed four wickets before being taken to Borders General Hospital after taking a ball to the head while bowling.

Robbie Paterson took 2 for 15 and Fergus Hastings 1 for 25.