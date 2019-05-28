Exasperation for Gala CC with games cut short by showers

Gala’s cricketers – and a few others around the Borders – endured a frustrating weekend as the weather resulted in both their games being abandoned on Saturday.

The first team hosted Stewart’s Melville 2nds at Meigle Park, aiming to make it four wins out of four in ESCA Division One.

And they got off to another excellent start with openers Sid Siddhu (26 not out) and Finlay Rutherford (28 not out) sharing their third consecutive 50 partnership.

After negotiating a difficult opening spell by South African Ralph Giraudeaux and Australian Sam Langley, the opening pair began to open up, taking 16 off two overs by David Sharkey.

With Gala looking good at 53 off 13 overs, Stewart’s Melville left the pitch, claiming the light rain was presenting a health and safety issue for their players.

Gala disagreed but, with no umpires present and the light rain not relenting, the game was eventually abandoned, leaving the Braw Lads frustrated.

Down the A7 at Hawick, Gala/Hawick Development team’s game with Leith FAB 3rds in Division Seven was reduced to 30 overs each, to try to get a game in before the scheduled rain arrived.

The home side reduced the visitors to 54 for 5 but John Ingram’s 53 helped Leith to a highly competitive 167 for 7.

Fergus Hastings led the way for the development team, with 3 for 22, while Scott Paterson took 2 for 21 and Brian Johnson was unlucky to finish wicketless from his six over spell.

But, with the latter part of the innings played in heavy rain and with the weather not easing off, both captains took the sensible decision to abandon the match at the halfway point.