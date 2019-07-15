Elliott’s maiden century is sadly overshadowed by Langholm loss

Duncan Elliott reached his first century for Langholm, against Carleton, at the Castleholm on Saturday.

But his 103 was, unfortunately, not enough, as Langholm finished on 191 for 2 in the 40 overs and Carleton won the match on 192 for2.

Langholm were put in to bat and made a positive start, with Elliott and James Price adding 45 in nine overs.

The partnership was broken by what could only be described as a wonder catch off Campbell’s bowling, when a Price drive was snatched on its way to the boundary by a diving Shaun McDermott, dismissing him for 18.

With the introduction of slow bowlers, Tickner and Cuneen, into the attack, runs became difficult to score and, at the interval, Langholm found themselves 67 for 1 off 20 overs.

Tony Steele fell for 15 in the 25th over to another McDermott, catch off Cunneen’s bowling, with Langholm 82 for 2.

This brought Nick Piszczykiewicz to the crease and as expected the run rate increased.

Langholm passed 100, with Elliott (above) passing 50. The pair stayed in as Carleton somehow managed to drop at least 10 catches, some of them absolute dollies.

With one over to go, Elliott was on 97. The moment came as he struck to complete his first 100.

It’s been a long time since he scored 42 not out in his debut as a 15-year-old in 1995 for the 2nds – ironically enough, against Hawksdale who, after moving grounds, became Carleton.

Langholm finished the overs without the loss of another wicket on 191, with Elliott on 103 not out and Piszczykiewicz 40 not out.

The Langholm bowling got off to a fantastic start when Davie Gordon, at mid-on, took a catch off Tony Steele’s bowling to dismiss the dangerous McDermott for a duck in the first over.

This was to be a false dawn as Greig and Smith added 170 for the second wicket, which ultimately secured victory for the visitors.

Greig was out for 81 to a Jay Gordon catch off Paisley.

The victory was secured when the Carleton skipper, Alex Smith, hit a four in the 34th over finishing on 81.

In the end, it was a disappointing result for Langholm after scoring 191. It’s not often only four wickets fall in the day at the Castleholm. Victory would have made Elliott’s 100 so much sweeter.

Pictured left are Nicky Piszczykiewicz, left, and Tony Steele, with, inset, Duncan Elliott.