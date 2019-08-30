Ellie in command of triple jump and long jump arenas

Scottish international athlete Ellie O’Hara, from Cardrona, maintained her dominance in both triple jump and long jump at the recent Scottish Athletics Age Group Championships in Grangemouth.

Ellie, an under 17 age group athlete, stepped up to the under 20 Age Group Championships, competing in both long jump and triple jump.

Having taken both titles at the U20 indoor championships in February, she was determined to take the outdoor titles as well – and she left with gold in both events.

In triple jump, Ellie took gold with a distance of 12.30, winning by over a metre, and her winning long jump of 5.82 metres was a fine distance in wet and windy conditions, which made jumping difficult.

The following weekend, it was back to Grangemouth for Ellie’s own age group championships and she took both triple jump and long jump golds, retaining both titles she won last year. In triple jump, the Peebles High School pupil leapt out to 12.27m for a new championship record, beating her own record of 11.77m set last year.

In long jump, Ellie reached a milestone with her first jump over six metres, taking the gold with a jump of 6 metres 7cm, putting her at the top of the UK rankings in both long jump and triple jump in her age group.

Coached by Linda Nicholson and part of the Scottish Athletics Development Academy, Ellie has, over the year, completed a clean sweep of all Scottish Championship titles she has entered at both long jump and triple jump, at both U17 and U20 age groups, indoor and outdoor. So, altogether, it’s been a very successful year.