Earlston opens the Borders Summer Games diary

It gets up and running in early June and keeps going until August. And, in between, there are races galore.

For the Border Games circuit takes its first strides on Saturday with the staging of Earlston Games.

The venue is ‘The Haugh’, the home of Earlston Rugby Club, and a full card of senior and youths events is set to take place.

This time around, however, there is a change on the horizon, through a new handicapper being in charge of matters.

Don Campbell, of Lochgelly, who has filled this role for many years – not just at Earlston but at other Border Games meetings – has decided to do handicapping duties only at games venues in Fife and in the Highlands.

Replacing him is Bob Inglis, from Uphall, West Lothian, who, although new to handicapping, has been involved in athletic circles over the years, including coaching.

He said: “There is no such thing as a perfect handicap or a perfect handicapper.

“The objective, however, is to try and get it as right as possible and that is what I am attempting to do.”

Talking of the Haugh track programme, Earlston Games official Bruce Scott, a well-known and highly respected coach on the athletic scene with the TLJT Club, said: “Entries are up from last year, particularly in the middle distance races, which is great news.

“This is mainly down to young runners who have moved up to the seniors from the youths. The 90 metres handicap, which is our main race, consists of nine heats.

“There are also 200 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, plus a veterans’ sprint in the senior races, as well as youth events.”

Back marker in the big sprint is Cameron Tindle of TLJT.

The classy Tindle goes from scratch and is bidding for his third triumph in the event, as he has won the Earlston sprint on two other occasions.

Border sprinters liable to show up well in the event include Douglas Young (3m), Corey Wilson (9.5m) and Sophie Elder (18m).

The games commence at 1pm – however. before this, there is a Borders Primary School Championship at 12.30pm.