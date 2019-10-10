Earlston golfers pair up for trip to Eyemouth

Earlston Golf Club travelled to Eyemouth recently to play for the Scott’s Garage Pairs Shield.

The format was two ball Texas Scramble.

The convincing winners were Brian Allan and Wullie Brien (75-17=58) and runners-up were Dougie Bain and Charlie Thomson (79-17.5=61.5).

Third were Barry Nelson and Sheila Whiteford (75-12=63).

Nearest the pin went to David Gordon, with the longest drive going to Barry Nelson.

Michael Scott, of Scott’s Garage, was thanked for his generous sponsorship of this event.

Pictured, from left, are David Gordon, Sheila Whiteford, Barry Nelson, Wullie Brien, Brian Allan, Dougie Bain, Charlie Thomson, Michael Scott (sponsor).