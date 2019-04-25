Earlston golfers go over the Woll in search of trophy

On a cool but dry Sunday, the nomadic Earlston Golf Club travelled to the Woll Golf Course, near Selkirk, to play for the Donaldson Trophy.

The course was in excellent condition and, in a closely-fought battle, Ewan Gibb emerged the winner with 37 stableford points.

Runner-up Michael Scott was on 35 points (bih), while third was George Cessford, also 35 points (bih).

The longest drive was by Stuart Vickery and nearest the pin in one was Charlie Thomson. Closest to the pin in two was Lee Manderson, and the nearest in three was James Brotherston.

Thanks were expressed to Grant Cannon & Donaldson Butchers, Earlston, for their generous sponsorship of the event.