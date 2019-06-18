Duns swimmers take first place at season’s end

The final meets of the season at Musselburgh Sports Centre did not disappoint for Duns Amateur Swimming Club.

Heats, finals and relays saw some fast and furious swimming from the team.

First up on the Saturday at the Summer Fun Meet was young Mia Trevarthen.

Competing in three events, she posted two new personal bests in her breast stroke and backstroke.

Mia has not been with the club long but has thrown herself into both training and competing and her hard work is paying off.

Sunday saw nine of the squad competing at the Summer Sprint Meet.

Every swimmer took part in six events and if their hard work paid off, they progressed to four possible finals.

The youngest member of the team, Liam Warner, was the only swimmer in the boys 10/12 age category but as always he swam hard and it paid off.

Three personal bests including an impressive 12 second improvement in his 100m freestyle.

Tilly Lakie was the only contender in the girls age 10/12 group.

This was the biggest group of swimmers with some tough competition.

However she had a great day, bringing home four personal bests and two medals.

A bronze in the 100m freestyle was followed by qualification for the 50m freestyle final where she achieved another new time, coming third and winning another bronze.

Like Tilly, Kayla Marshall was the only Duns swimmer in her age category, 13 years. Kayla had some strong swims, making it into the 50m breaststroke final and coming fourth with a new personal best.

Rachael Dawson, Poppy White and Kirsten Bennett represented the 14/over girls.

Rachael swam magnificently, coming first in five of her six races and making all four finals and taking gold in every stroke.

Poppy saw some small improvements in her times, making three finals and taking home the silver medal in the 50 freestyle.

Kirsten also posted some small improvements in her times, making it into two finals and winning silver in the 50m breaststroke.

The boys 14/over category saw some strong swimming from Kacper Dulzak, Tyler Milton and Daniel Warner.

Like Rachael, Kacper had some fantastic swims coming first in both 100m events and making all four finals in the 50m events. He then went on to take gold in each.

Tyler continued what has been a fantastic season for him, achieving four personal bests, making it through to three finals and winning silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the breaststroke.

Finally Daniel, who is back to competing after a few months off, did not disappoint.

Improved times in four events led him to earning places in the 50 freestyle and 50 breaststroke finals.

The most excitement of the day came in the relays where Liam Warner did it again.

Liam, aged 10, was asked to swim up in the boys team and he did not disappoint.

Kacper, Tyler and Daniel swam their socks off to set up a clear lead for Liam to do the last length of the freestyle relay where he charged down the pool like his life depended on it.

Despite other swimmers gaining on him with every stroke, Liam brought it home for the club and it was gold medals all round.

Tension was high between the seven swimming clubs, waiting for the announcement of the overall points to see who would be awarded top visiting team trophy.

Despite being one of the smaller Clubs, Duns was delighted to be awarded the top spot for the second year in a row.