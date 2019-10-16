Different class as Lauren drives to victory

Borders racing driver Lauren Ford, a regular at the Racewll meetings in Cowdenbeath, retired from the Ministox category last week and moved straight into the Prostock Basics formula.

Last weekend, she ended up dominating the proceedings at the west Fife circuit, winning a heat as well as the final.

Lauren, from Earlston, immediately struck form and, had it not been for a race suspension, she might have made it a clean sweep.

In the opening heat, she went straight into the lead and soon began to ease away from the field.

Towards the end of the heat, her lead began to close but, at the chequer, she was still well clear.

Heat two looked as if it was going to be a repeat of the first but, when a car came to a stop on the back straight, the race had to be suspended.

Although Lauren led on the restart, her lead had disappeared and, in the end, she had to be content with second place.

When the final started, she was through into the lead by the end of the opening lap and, almost right away, she began to pull away from the field. As the race progressed, her lead closed a bit but, by the end of the race, she was still clear of the field to end a very pleasing debut.